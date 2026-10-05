Elle King ties the knot with Dan Tooker in intimate ceremony

Elle King and her longtime partner, Dan Tooker, have married.

The country star shared the news on Instagram, with a carousel of photos from the special day. "Husband and wife. Best day of my life," she captioned the post.

The groom shared videos from the event posted by guests on his Instagram Stories the same day.

One video featured the happy couple singing together onstage, while another showed them walking together with their two young sons, Lucky Levi, five, and Royal, 19 months.

King met tattoo artist Tooker in 2019 when she stopped by his shop to get new ink. They got engaged in October 2020 and welcomed their first child together the following year.

She then confirmed she and Tooker were taking some time apart in 2023, but announced to PEOPLE magazine that they had reconciled in September 2024.

"We're back together," she told the outlet at the time, adding, "We had to grow."

The Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) singer went on to say that she and Tooker recommitted to one another after realising they already had everything they had ever wanted in each other.

"We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here," Elle King told the outlet. "Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."