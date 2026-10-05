Lizzo reveals why she chose love over 'fighting back' amid lawsuit fallout

Lizzo is opening up about how she has dealt with the public attention surrounding harassment lawsuits against her.

Three years after the Grammy winner faced two harassment and discrimination lawsuits, the About Damn Time singer revealed that she has now learned how to handle the public’s opinion of her.

In a recent chat with Sunday Today, Lizzo admitted that she has now accepted the fact that people have their own version of her in their mind.

“I had to make peace with the fact that there's a version of Lizzo that exists now that the world controls,” Lizzo told Willie Geist.

“The world controls the narrative, and I don't," she remarked.

However, it does not mean its totally out of Lizzo's control.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, added, “But what I can control is who I really am.”

The songstress said she has now no urge to "fight back" with things she does not find true.

“I’m not a fighter,” she said. “I'm a lover.”

She further noted that she has realized the music industry is a “headline game.”

“How many headlines can I have out there about the things that I'm doing that I'm proud of,” she shared, “and that I actually did?”

And after all the hard times Lizza has faced, she believes it came to teach her something.

She explained, “It's an opportunity for self-reflection and to learn about yourself and to, even if you don't like parts of yourself, deal with it and work on it."

Lizzo concluded, "And then the person you become at the end of that is someone you couldn't even imagine, and you fall in love with them.”

For those unaware of the lawsuit, three of the Juice hitmaker's ex backup dancers alleged that Lizzo her production company and her dance captain sexually, racially and religiously harassed them.

However, the case has not reached a final verdict and is still pending.