Prince William, Kate Middleton clamp down on Harry, Meghan

An expert just shed some light on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s silence towards the Sussexes and their projects, plans etc.

The claim itself comes directly from public relations specialist Grayce McCormick at Lightfinder Public Relations.

As part of her public admission, she went against the claims made by celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter and said that the Windsors’ seem less ‘indifferent’ and more strategic.

In her view, “I would be careful about characterizing William and Catherine as 'indifferent,'” because “unless they have said that themselves, we’re assigning an emotional state to people based largely on unnamed sources and outward behavior.”

“From a PR perspective, what I find more interesting is what we can actually observe,” she also said. “William and Catherine have refrained from publicly engaging with the continuing narrative surrounding Harry and Meghan and have remained focused on their family and royal responsibilities.”

But that’s not where she ended this because instead, what came is a comment about how heavy things like silence can be, when attempting to communicate someone’s need for “boundaries, discipline, fatigue, acceptance” or simply “a decision not to participate publicly.” Effectively, “it doesn't tell us what someone feels privately.”

She also praised their silence by saying, “when a client is caught in a difficult or emotionally charged public narrative, there comes a point when responding to every headline actually gives the story more oxygen. Sometimes the healthiest and most effective communications decision is simply to stop feeding the cycle. There's research behind that instinct as well.”

Near the end she utilized some research and said, “long examined the 'illusory truth effect,' where repeated information can become more believable simply through repetition. That matters in celebrity and royal coverage because speculation can quickly harden into perceived fact when the same narrative is repeated often enough.”