Rock band AC/DC celebrate Brian Johnson’s 79th birthday

Brian Johnson is now 79 years old!

Since the demise of Ben Scott, Brian has given us almost four decades filled with various varieties of rock music and now the band he joined in 1980, has marked his birthday.

Taking to their official Instagram, uploading a picture of the rock star while performing on stage, AC/DC captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Brian Johnson #PowerUpTour @christiegoodwin.”

Currently, AC/DC is on their Power Up Tour with their most recent performance on October 2 having a “very special guest,” the American rock band, Foo fighters.

Foo fighters front man, Dave Grohl also expressed his excitement during his band’s performance at the concert, telling the audience, “But now, as excited as I was to have the opportunity, the honour to open up for AC/DC, which has never happened and is a huge f****** bucket list check, even more than that, I was mostly excited to get off this stage and f****** watch AC/DC for the next couple hours.”

About AC/DC’s Brian Johnson:

Following the death of Bon Scott on 19 February 1980, Brian Johnson was asked to audition for AC/DC, whose guitarists and founders, Angus and Malcolm Young, remembered when Scott had been impressed with Johnson as Geordie's front man.

Johnson's first album with AC/DC, Back in Black, became the second-best-selling album of all time.

In 2003, Johnson and the rest of the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but in March 2016, he temporarily left the band during the Rock or Bust World Tour.

Then in September 2020, AC/DC confirmed that Johnson, along with bandmates Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, had rejoined the group in August 2018 to record the album Power Up, which they are currently promoting in their recent ongoing tour.