Tom Cruise reacts as 'Digger' struggles at box office

Tom Cruise has finally broken his silence regarding the disappointing box-office performance of his new film, Digger.

Taking to his X handle, the 64-year-old actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the production, making it clear he remains proud of the project.

“Digger is officially in theaters, and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Tom wrote.

He then praised the cast and crew of the film.

“Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable, and I’m so proud of what we created," penned Tom.

Last month, the Hollywood star gave an interview to Extra in which he described his character in Digger as "totally outrageous."

“I’ve never read a character like this. I’ve never seen a character like this on screen. You know, we have the 10-minute monologue. That’s one take, by the way. It was so much fun. I only did it a couple of times, but that is all just one take," Tom said.

“He’s one of the most outrageous characters I’ve ever seen… And to have that opportunity... He is, you know, this wild, crazy billionaire who basically through greed makes this horrible mistake that could potentially end the world as we know it," the Mission:Impossible star added.

Digger was released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.