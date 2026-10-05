Thames Valley Police finally addresses Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lawsuit plans

The world was thrown on its head in the early hours of the day once the Telegraph dropped the news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will launch a suit against the Thames Valley Police, a spokesperson for the department finally decides to come forward.

All related insights have been shared alongside Newsweek and as part of their admission the outlet claimed, “whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

"As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Something similar has also been shared by a judiciary spokesperson. They also told the same outlet and was quoted saying, “if after hearing the parties the Judge were minded to restrict access to the papers, then he would provide an opportunity for representations to be made by or on behalf of the media before making a final decision.”

For those unversed with the entire thing, The Telegraph reported “Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to judicially review the decision earlier this year and his application was subsequently granted by a High Court judge.”

“The Telegraph has learnt there is to be a private hearing at the High Court later this week to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the judicial review.”