Prince Harry’s ‘cries about privacy’ turn bad: ‘Make a decision!’

Prince Harry has yet again landed in the confusing haze between the land of royals or private citizen. So much so that royal commentator and writer Chris Riches just decided to come forward and point out some points where he’s trying to play both ends.

In the piece for the Daily Express the expert writes, “King Charles made it clear when the Sussexes returned to the UK that not only are they not working royals, but they are to be deemed ‘private citizens’. Harry and Meghan responded by saying they would prefer to be classed as ‘public figures’.”

In his view, “if they want to be treated as celebrities, marketing their private life to accumulate wealth, that is fine - but while Meghan counts her cash, Harry cannot then cry about privacy. And if Harry gets his way and the couple surround themselves with a ring of steel, how will that affect Meghan's businesses or acting career?”

A bit near the end he also said, “the pair are also currently pleading for taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police armed protection officers, usually only given to working royals. So are they working for the nation or working for themselves?”

Before actually signing off he noted, “right now they are sitting on a fence - they will have to make a decision on who they want to be sometime.”