Princess Eugenie sends clear message to Prince William, Harry on her loyalties

Princess Eugenie reached out to Meghan personally and extended an apology.

Princess Eugenie has finally taken a firm stand regarding loyalties telling Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton that whose side she’s on.

Princess Eugenie was once very close to Meghan and Prince Harry.

However, amid the royal couple’s rift with Kate and William, Princess Eugenie has finally taken a side.

The insiders have told the New Idea that Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s younger daughter has finally made her loyalties clear with a major move.

The sources said, “Eugenie’s always tried to stay out of controversy but with Harry and Meghan on her doorstep demanding a ‘catch up’, she’s had to take a stand and it was always going to be with Kate and William.”

“Beatrice has been open about whose side she’s on, but up until now Eugenie’s kept it to herself.

“This book scenario is the perfect play – no one, especially Meghan, really believes that book was discarded by accident.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Eugenie reached out to Meghan personally and extended an apology.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed in his substack that Eugenie personally contacted Meghan after a copy of Duchess 2021 children’s book, The Bench — personally gifted to Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — mysteriously appeared on eBay with a staggering £20,000 asking price.