Kanye West's Russian organizers face mounting legal trouble after shows cancelled

Kanye West was set to perform in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to Say Agency, the Moscow-based organizer.



However, the plan went awry because the stadium - in this case, Gazprom Arena - denied a deal to hold a show there.

On top of that, the agency had already sold over 100,000 tickets and now has to refund them.

Adding to their complications, bailiffs — Russian court enforcement officers — seized 115,500 rubles, around $1,384, from the company's bank accounts.

The legal action follows a case in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Samara, in which Say Agency is facing a ticket buyer for Ye's concerts seeking a refund, according to RIA Novosti.

Although the refund is said to begin on Oct. 12, a reportedly huge number of tickets have been sold, and some went for extremely high prices of 160,000 rubles.

But still, the legal troubles of Say Agency apparently did not stop there, as Russian prosecutors kicked off a broader inspection into how the organizers sold the tickets for the West's shows.

There is also a separate lawsuit seeking 180,000 rubles from the organizers, which appears to relate to refunds for Ye's concerts.

This made the accounts freeze part of broader legal complications that Say Agency is facing, though the seized amount is not the entire company.