‘Day of Our Lives’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly passes away

Robert Kelker-Kelly, famously known for starring in “Days of Our Lives,” has breathed his last.



The actors passed away at his Missouri home after he complained about chest pain.

It is reported that officers found Kelker-Kelly unconscious and not breathing when they arrived at the scene around 8:16 p.m. local time.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Kelker-Kelly once recalled how his acting debut back in 1987 came to a rough start.

“At the time I got cast on ‘Another World,’ I was homeless, sleeping in my Jeep, or on anyone’s floor that I could, and working as a secretary for a headhunter’s office in L.A.,” Kelker-Kelly, who was around the age of 23, said. “God, I had forgotten that.”