King Charles and William’s Sarah Ferguson relief could be short-lived

Sarah Ferguson last month denied reports that she is close to signing a multimillion-dollar publishing deal.

Speaking to the Independent, her spokesperson said, “There have been no discussions, and she is not writing a personal memoir; it's not what she's going to do.”

The statement came as a much-needed relief for the royal family which has been drawn into a fresh media debate in connection with the late Princess Diana after the release of Charles Spencer’s new book.

However, Closer reported on Monday Oct 5 that it could be only a matter of time before she’s unable to resist the temptation of a juicy memoir.

The publication reported that she may not be able to refuse the offer if the palace continues to ostracise her completely.

‘Sure, she’s loudly denying any talk about signing a deal of her own, but that’s very much a part of her strategy. She wants the King and the rest of the family to know that this is a choice that is ultimately up to her,’ Closer quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The source said ‘Sarah is holding off on a book deal for now because she’s convinced there’s still a place for her within the royal family. She figures that by showing loyalty or at least keeping her mouth shut it’s only fair that they cut her a break and at least help her with a path back towards respectability or at the very least a place to live – just like they did with Andrew.

The report suggested that the former Duchess of York has made it clear that she doesn’t want to go against the family if she can help it.