Apple TV 'renews Imperfect Women' for season two

Imperfect Women, starring Kerry Washington, has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+.

According to Variety, the season two logline reads, “Eleanor (Washington) returns to her hometown roots in the affluent black enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, only to find that beneath its idyllic surface, lie secrets and scandals that threaten to upend everything she thought she knew about her past.”

Over the moon, Washington on the decision said, “We were thrilled to see how deeply these women and their stories resonated with audiences around the world, and I’m so excited to step back into Eleanor’s shoes."

“She’s intelligent and strong, but she also finds herself navigating complicated and sometimes messy situations," she said.

"We at Simpson Street, along with our incredible partners at Apple and Love & Squalor Pictures, can’t wait to explore a fresh chapter for her and share where this story takes us next.”

Similarly, Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s head of programming, said, “After a wildly entertaining first season, driven by the performances of Kerry, Lizzie and Kate, we jumped at the opportunity to expand the world of ‘Imperfect Women’ through Kerry’s fan favorite character of Eleanor."

“Annie and Justin’s thrilling new story felt like an exciting and natural next chapter. We can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

Meanwhile, the creative team said Annie Weisman will return as showrunner for season two.

However, this time, Justin Hillian will also serve as co-showrunner — his past projects include The Chi and Snowfall.