How the arrest statement continues to haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Police had issued a statement after the former Duke of York was taken into custody in February

By The News Digital
Published October 05, 2026
Arrest statement continues to haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Arrest statement continues to haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Britain's judicial office said on Monday a ‌court hearing would take place on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that a ⁠judge examine the lawfulness of search warrants that preceded his arrest in February.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of leaking government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ‌when ⁠he was a special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011.


Thames Valley Police ⁠confirmed on Monday the force was engaged in legal proceedings in ⁠relation to the issuing of warrants. The hearing ⁠will be in private, the court said.

Meanwhile, a look at Thames Valley Police’s official X account shows that it’s February 2026 statement on former Pince Andrew’s arrest still remains pinned.

How the arrest statement continues to haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The police statement did not name Andrew in the statement, sparking funny reactions in the replies.

The News Digital
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