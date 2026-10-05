How the arrest statement continues to haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Police had issued a statement after the former Duke of York was taken into custody in February
Britain's judicial office said on Monday a court hearing would take place on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that a judge examine the lawfulness of search warrants that preceded his arrest in February.
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of leaking government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday the force was engaged in legal proceedings in relation to the issuing of warrants. The hearing will be in private, the court said.
Meanwhile, a look at Thames Valley Police’s official X account shows that it’s February 2026 statement on former Pince Andrew’s arrest still remains pinned.
The police statement did not name Andrew in the statement, sparking funny reactions in the replies.
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