Halle Berry steps out with son amid Olivier Martinez’s restraining order request

Halle Berry’s lowkey outing with son took centre stage.

This weekend, Halle was seen spending time with her 12-year-old son, Maceo Robert, following her ex-partner, Olivier Martinez’s legal move, seeking restrictions over their son.

According to People Magazine, Halle and her fiance, Van Hunt were spotted with the actress’s son at trampoline park Sky Zone in Los Angeles. However, they chatted ahead of Masceo’s indoor soccer session while Hunt watched him play, the outlet also noted that Halle managed to remain largely unnoticed.

The on-scene witness said, “At one point a fan asked for a selfie, but she nicely turned him down, saying she was with her kid.”

“She and Van mostly looked at their phones and chatted occasionally,” they added.

The witness said that Halle seemed “pretty subdued.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Halle was accused by her ex-husband that the Oscar winner physically confronted their son, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” during an incident, and after that he eventually asked court for a protective order.

However, the 60 year old’s attorney, Marina Beck, pushed back against the allegation and said that they are “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

“Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.” she also added.