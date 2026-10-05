King Charles will not fund Andrew’s legal action against police
King Charles's younger brother was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office
King Charles’s private funds will not be used to finance Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal action against Thames Valley Police.
A court hearing would take place on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that a judge examine the lawfulness of search warrants that preceded his arrest in February.
The former Duke of York is aiming to "take Thames Valley Police to court" over allegations searches of his homes may have broken the law, it was revealed this morning.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that, following Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's request for a judicial review into his arrest over alleged Jeffrey Epstein links, a UK hearing will take place on Thursday.
King Charles's younger brother was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was subsequently released under investigation and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and expelled from royal lodge in Windsor over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
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