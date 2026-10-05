'Another World' star passes away at 59

Mark Mortimer, known for his role in Another World passed away at the age of 59.

According to his obituary, the actor died on September 23, following a battle with cancer. Mark was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

His family stated, "He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend."

Adding, "He was curious and determined, willing to take chances, start something new, change direction and figure things out along the way."

Mark's family also noted that "of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad."

It is pertinent to mention that Mark Mortimer made his debut on Another World in 1996. Before the series concluded, in April 1967, Mark reflected on his time on the TV.

He said, "My fondest memory of being on the show was getting an opportunity to work with fine actors like Jensen Buchanan, Eric Morgan Stuart [ex-Chris Madison], Anna Stuart [ex-Donna Love] — they’ve really been great," according to Soap Opera Weekly.