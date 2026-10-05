Gillian Anderson explains her ‘front row’ request

Gillian Anderson shed light on her “20 times” fan remark.

Gillian played a role of a sharp-tongued woman, Martha in London’s West End stage play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

A controversy emerged, following a tiktok from one of the shows that went viral in which Gillian could be seen addressing fans outside the theater, saying, “You guys cannot sit in the front row. I do not care; you cannot sit in the front row. It’s so distracting.”

“You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’ll drive me mad,” she added as the fans, whose faces were not shown, said, “I know” and “I’m sorry,” she added in the video clip.

However, Gillian later clarified the context behind the viral clip on her Twitter, “The video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with – so please don’t say anything negative to or about them,” the stage star wrote.

The statement continued, “We’re thrilled to be doing this show but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you and sometimes, it can be a tad distracting!”

“That’s all. All good. On with the show and love to everyone and thank you to all of those coming,” it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began on September 21 and is currently running in London.