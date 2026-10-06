Justin Timberlake revists his beatboxing era: 'I can't promise I won't do it again'

NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake jokingly said that he doesn’t "know how to apologize enough" for his beatboxing era.

The 45-year-old musician shared his thoughts on his beatboxing era while responding to a viral Instagram Reel posted by Hannah Young on Monday.

“We don’t talk about Justin Timberlake beatboxing enough,” Hannah says in the video. “Because there was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just boots and cats and boots and cats.”

“Nobody questioned it,” she continued. “Nobody said ‘Justin, you know? We have drums. This is a professional recording studio. There are instruments available to you.’”

“And we liked it. That’s what I need us to sit with. We were watching that man make drum noises with his mouth, like, ‘oh, my god, what can’t he do?’" added Hannah.

As fans in the comments section expressed their feelings regarding Justin's beatboxing skills, the Rock Your Body crooner himself chimed in jokingly.

“I often look back on that time as well,” wrote Justin. “I still haven’t come up with any answers. I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats."

"I hope you can forgive me. Also, I can’t promise I won’t do it again. God help us all," he added.

For those unaware, Justin famously beatboxed in NSYNC’s hit track, Pop. Later, he honed his beatboxing skills through live beatbox battles.