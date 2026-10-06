Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun get serious about starting family: Report

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly planning to have kids.

According to a recent report by Page Six, the Housemaid actress and the talent manager are getting serious about their relationship that kids are also part of the conversation and Sydney is reportedly considering converting to Judaism.

The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject,” a source told the outlet.

Sydney has also reportedly met two rabbis, a spiritual leader and scholar in Judaism.

The process of converting can take somewhere between one to four years. It also requires sponsoring a rabbi.

It was also reported earlier that Scooter is planning to propose the A-list actress in next six months.

Sydney and Scooter were also reportedly seen attending Rosh Hashanah services at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“They sat in the back,” a tattler shared.

DeuxMoi, an online site, was first to report Sydney's plan of converting.

For those unaware, Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney began dating in September 2025 after they first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding.

The love birds also publicly post about each other on social media and also have been to multiple getaways together.