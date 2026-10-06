Andrew Mountbatten Windsor believes ‘one day he will be exonerated’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sincerely believes there is a chance for his comeback.



The younger brother of King Charles, who is currently in exile at Sandringham, has launched legal action months are he was kept in suspicion by the Thames Valley Police.

An insider tells The Sun: “He seems incredibly buoyant despite everything he has been through and is really upbeat.

“He is utterly convinced that one day he will be completely exonerated.

“He thinks this is the first step towards that,” he notes.

Andrew was called in for questioning over allegation of misconduct in the public office, in light of the evidence acquired from the Epstein files, coincidently on his 66th birthday.

Now, the former Duke of York has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest in relation to the Epstein files, according to The Telegraph.

This will be the first time a member of the Royal Family is challenging the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649.

The legal action is objecting to the search warrants that allowed detectives to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.