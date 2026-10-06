Princess Diana’s ‘ADHD’ made her a more empathetic person

Princess Diana‘s brother admits her ADHD diagnosis make her more kind.

Earl Spencer, who has recently written a book on his deceased sister titled, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’ tells Marie Claire that the former Princess of Wales was incredibly blessed.

“I think it enhanced the natural empathy in her,” Spencer shares. “I think that's where I see her ADHD explaining some of her extraordinary public life.”

He added: “I don't know if it's hyperfocused, but certainly she had an ability to really focus in on the minutiae of the causes that would be very challenging to a normal person from a royal heritage, if you see what I mean.”

“I think she cut through the conventional way of looking at causes to see the bits that really mattered,” he adds.

"Well, all I can say about that is that having a late diagnosis for myself, I found it incredibly helpful to understand life better,” he shares.

“And the reactions that you feel as an ADHD person, without explanation, can be quite overwhelming. And I think if you can just pause and think, ‘Okay, I have this neurodivergence and maybe that's why I'm feeling this,’ I'm sure that's helpful to most people.”