Princess Diana’s ‘ADHD’ made her a more empathetic person

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, talks about her ADHD diagnosis

By Eleen Bukhari
Published October 06, 2026
Princess Diana’s ‘ADHD’ made her a more empathetic person
Princess Diana’s ‘ADHD’ made her a more empathetic person

Princess Diana‘s brother admits her ADHD diagnosis make her more kind.

Earl Spencer, who has recently written a book on his deceased sister titled, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’ tells Marie Claire that the former Princess of Wales was incredibly blessed.

“I think it enhanced the natural empathy in her,” Spencer shares. “I think that's where I see her ADHD explaining some of her extraordinary public life.”

He added: “I don't know if it's hyperfocused, but certainly she had an ability to really focus in on the minutiae of the causes that would be very challenging to a normal person from a royal heritage, if you see what I mean.”

“I think she cut through the conventional way of looking at causes to see the bits that really mattered,” he adds.

"Well, all I can say about that is that having a late diagnosis for myself, I found it incredibly helpful to understand life better,” he shares.

“And the reactions that you feel as an ADHD person, without explanation, can be quite overwhelming. And I think if you can just pause and think, ‘Okay, I have this neurodivergence and maybe that's why I'm feeling this,’ I'm sure that's helpful to most people.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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