Robin Williams' son reveals why his father's final search for 'peace' still haunts him

Robin Williams was seeking help and trying to get out of his dark situations days before leading to his death.

The late Good Will Hunting actor's son, Zak William made an appearance on The Squeeze podcast and looked back at his father's mental health struggle during his final days.

For those unaware the actor tragically took his own life at the age of 63 in August 2014.

Zak recalled, "The days, weeks, months prior to him dying by suicide, I was really feeling for him because he was having a frustrating time and was seeking support and was just trying to figure out what it was that would be most helpful to kind of help him experience some relief.

He continued, “That was hard for me because I don’t think he was far off from finding something that would have felt like it was more helpful for him."

Zak shared that to him it seemed like Robin is getting closer to find "peace."

He noted, "The main thing for me is just I loved him so much and you know I couldn’t have told him enough."

Zack expressed his regret, "And for someone who was such a loving human being and just giving his heart to the world, I had hopes that he would have found some peace.

"For me there's some unresolved considerations relating to that," he added.

Previously, Zak revealed that William was really heartbroken when he was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Zak said in a 2021 interview, "What he was going through didn’t match one to one [with what] many Parkinson’s patients experience. So, I think that was hard for him.”