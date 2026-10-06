Olivia O'Brien takes swipe at ex Pete Davidson for mocking female influencers

Olivia O’Brien called out his ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson for allegedly ditching her for another famous woman.

The Dream Girl singer, 26, harshly criticized the comedian, 32, in the comments section of an Instagram post, addressing his shocking remarks about female influencers.

“I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo. he is an absolute joke of a human being,” Olivia penned.

The Love Myself hitmaker also fired back at the commenter who questioned how the SNL alum found the time to start seeing someone new.

"Not sure how he has the time considering we were texting 24 hours a day and falling asleep on facetime when we weren’t together. busy boy! Lmfao," replied Olivia.

For those unaware, Pete recently criticized the OnlyFans models.

“It's bad, and it makes me sad... girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me,' and I'm like, 'Who the f*** are you? What do you do? Nothing,'” he said during an interview with Variety.

“There’s girls my age that go on TikTok, and they’ll, like, mutter like a thing and then do this, like, dance. And I’m like, ‘What the *** are you doing?’ This is insane. Does no one else see how ******* insane and lame this is? And these girls are like super famous. Like, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe,'” he added.