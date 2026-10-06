Gypsy Rose Blanchard pays tribute with meaningful gesture at Ken Urker’s intimate memorial

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attended the intimate memorial of ex fiance Ken Urker over the weekend.

As per a report by TMZ, Gypsy along with her and Ken's daughter, Aurora, who will be 2 in December, joined Ken's mother , two of his sisters and his brother, in Louisiana Saturday.

The family gathered to say final goodbye to Ken.

Notably, the outlet reported that Ken's sister, who accused Gypsy of lying about Ken's death was not present during the private memorial.

For the private viewing honoring her late ex-fiance, Gypsy donned a black dress and paid Ken tribute by wearing a necklace he gifted her on their second anniversary.

The mom of one was also given private time to bid farewell to Ken.

Ken's little girl also recognized her father at the memorial and the publisher reported she heartbreakingly said, “Daddy.”

A day after the “difficult” day, Gypsy and Ken's family gathered for lunch at IHOP. They also discussed who is going to take care of Ken's dog, Parker. In the meantime, one of Ken's siblings is taking care of the pet.

For those unaware of Ken's passing, he was found unresponsive at his Louisiana home on October 1 by a family member. The same day was Ken's 34th birthday and Gypsy left a birthday message which he did not respond to.

It was also reported that Ken and Gypsy quietly ended their relationships one one before his death.