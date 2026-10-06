Buckingham Palace issues update on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s court case

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother to King Charles just announced plans to take the Thamas Valley Police to court, following the arrest he faced on his 66th birthday. It involved sitting in holding for 12 hours, getting questioned, and ultimately released.

The allegations against him included things like unlawful search and entry of his Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge homes, as well arresting him on the order of an Old Bailey. Moreover, his time in public office, and official documents were also highlighted because there are fears he fed information to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender whose since passed in police custody.

Now, since Andrew continues to avail an annual stipend, of an undisclosed amount, a Palace source has come forward to make clear, the money he receives will have no role in this private lawsuit he’s attained permission to pursue.

The Guardian’s piece writes, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been warned not to use the king’s private money to fund his legal action against Thames Valley police.”

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.