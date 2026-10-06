Andrew Garfield reveals how he felt playing OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he felt a "heavy responsibility" while playing the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in his new film, Artificial.

“There’s such a heavy responsibility … playing a live person,” the 43-year-old actor said on Monday while speaking to the audience at the world premiere of Luca Guadagnino's film in New York City.

"I feel a tremendous amount of compassion for what that must [be] like," Andrew continued. "But at the same time, the deeper responsibility, maybe, that I think we all felt is to shine [a light] to try and do some interrogation of who we are giving all of our autonomy, power, and data to. That felt like the greater the service."

The British actor added that he prepared “day in and day out” for months to play Sam.

“There’s a lot of research, there’s a lot of footage, there’s a lot of information, [on Altman] which is all grist for the mill, and then there’s your own imagination," said Andrew.

"I remember seeing Sam testifying to Congress for the first time, way back when, and I was like, “This guy seems f-cking great. I was like, ‘He’s clear-eyed, he’s honest, he’s transparent, he’s talking about regulation … We need more of these people in in control, in power, and he’s incredibly charming, charismatic. And then I, you know, like all of us, we learn more about a person," added the Spider-Man star.

For those unaware, Andrew's new film, Artificial, is set to hit the cinema screens on December 25.