‘Period of disharmony’ grips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s household

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biggest ‘tells’ that issues may be brewing, alongside distance, has just been broken down and the person responsible is body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

In her point of view, the clues were subtle but hard to miss because, in many moments, during the stroll they took for a pub lunch, they showed off where their heads are truly at.

She spoke about this with News24.com.au on behalf of Casino.ca. the conversation was straight forward too. Because she said right off the bat, the couple appears “completely out of sync” with “very different body language cues”.

She was quoted saying, “they appear out of sync with each other during their first public U.S. outing, which could point to a potential clash. As the two walk side by side to the pub, their body language fails to match at any point.” Because “when Harry looks ahead, Meghan is seen pointing and looking sideways, suggesting they may have different focuses or goals,” one expert said.

Meanwhile, “when [Meghan] holds a hand protectively in front of her upper body, he walks confidently, taking long strides with his arms swaying casually by his sides, highlighting their contrasting mindsets.”

A few of the other snaps were also referenced, and the expert noted that there were also moments of a “sudden display of discomfort”, especially when Harry touches his ear. On the flip side, Meghan “maintains a neutral, calm facial expression”—which is where the ‘distance’ ended up monitored.

Near the end she even said, “it's almost as though the two are on completely different outings to different pubs. Their mismatched body language communicates a period of disharmony within their household.”