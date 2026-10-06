Jeremy Strong get honest about the risk behind playing Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Strong is not afraid of taking risk in his acting career as his new film The Social Reckoning is all set to release.

The 47-year-old actor, who is portraying Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, took a moment to reflect on his decision of working in Aaron Sorkin's legal thriller film, which is a standalone sequel to The Social Network.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reported Jeremy said, "What we do is absurd. I’m not Mark Zuckerberg, right? But my job for the time I make this movie is to believe that I am with authority."

"And" Jeremy added, "that requires a great deal of concentration — which I think people project all kinds of nonsense onto — and a lot of trust between Aaron and I."

He further noted, "And Aaron extends me an immense amount of trust, so I think my job is to meet that trust with as much courage as I can muster and be willing to go way the f*** out on a limb and maybe go up in flames."

"That’s the risk I have to take," Jeremy remarked.

Moreover Jeremy gushed over working with Aaron, who wrote, co-produced, and directed The Social Reckoning.

Talking about his future plans, Jeremy admitted he will keep running towards the danger" in his career.

He added, "When he asked me to do this one, Sarah Polley wrote a book recently called Run Towards the Danger, and that’s what I have to do: run towards the danger."

The Social Reckoning is all set to hit theaters in the United States on October 9.