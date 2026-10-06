Kylie Jenner lands first major acting role with Kim Kardashian's help

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for her first major acting gig in Hulu's upcoming thriller series, Bachelorette Weekend.

The casting news was released on Monday as it was also unveiled that Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian will also be serving as a executive producer for the series.

In the muder mystery, Kylie will be playing a bride's role who is found murdered, leaving her bridesmaids as the prime suspects.

The person behind the beauty mogul's casting is Kim who suggested that the character suits Kylie and reached out to her.

As per Deadline, when script was sent to Kim as a potential producer, she "felt it was a great starring vehicle for Jenner and passed it onto her with both quickly coming on board."

Bachelorette Weekend's synopsis reads, "In the series, a bachelorette weekend turns deadly when the bride winds up murdered in the pool, and her closest girlfriends all become suspects."

However, Kylie has made brief acting cameos in Charli XCX's A24 mockumentary, The Moment and Ocean's Eight, in which she plays her own persona.

Her role in the upcoming Hulu series will mark her first time playing a character.

Over the past three years, Kylie has been making appearances in major film-industry events with her beau Timothee Chalamet.