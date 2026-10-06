Prince William pulls the rug away from Beatrice, Eugenie: 'No home'

Prince William to take away Beatrice, Eugenie’s homes: Rug’s getting pulled

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both taken the most unexpected approach to safeguard their finances, their positions and even their invites to Palace centred invites, with or without Prince William.

Insight into their strategy and the shock factor has come straight from a well-placed source.

The source sat down with Woman’s Day when getting honest and was pretty quick to point out the approach their turning to is ‘every woman for herself’. As for the reason, the insider believes its to avoid suffering from each other’s fate, given how easily their sectioned into a ‘one plus one’ deal.

They were also quoted saying, “Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other. They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realised that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them so they’re going their separate ways.”

Moreover, “there’s a lot at stake right now, they’re both fighting to hang on to their place within the monarchy and that pressure has definitely got them feeling competitive.”

Most of their worries stem from the prospects of being iced out by William, when he becomes King—that too when the scandal only surrounding them due to association with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

They also say, “they don’t want to suddenly be shut out of events like Royal Ascot, or Christmas at Sandringham. Or, worst of all, lose their homes.”

Before actually concluding they also said, “Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen. Their husbands are both incredibly well-connected so they’re doing what they can to help open doors. You’d think they’d want to join forces in this and help each other but that is not the route they’re taking, it’s every woman for herself.”