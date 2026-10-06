Sarah Ferguson gives King Charles ‘good reminder’: ‘No one knew Charles Spencers’ book was coming’

Sarah Ferguson, one of the most scandalized parties from the Epstein Files has just been brought into the spotlight again. That too because Princess Diana’s brother released a memoir of his own, without informing anyone right up until the news broke.

A well-placed source even referenced this potential game she’s running, during one of their conversations with Closer Online.

As part of the chat they were quoted saying, “no one knew this book from Charles Spencer was coming until the last minute, so it’s taken Sarah by surprise, although for her it’s been a very good surprise because it’s got the King and everyone else within the Firm completely on the ropes. It's a good reminder of the sort of chaos someone can cause with a tell-all like this.”

Moreover, “considering how close Sarah has been to the family over the past five decades, odds are she could do a lot more damage to the King’s legacy than Earl Spencer has.”

What is pertinent to mention though is that there is no official plans for a memoir from her camp either-- as stated by her own spokesperson. However, that hasn’t done much to quiet chatter about her cash flow, her finances, her funds and even all the nights she spent in luxury resorts before occupying space in her friends’ villas.

Even the outlet’s insider pointed out, “sure, she’s loudly denying any talk about signing a deal of her own, but that’s very much a part of her strategy. She wants the King and the rest of the family to know that this is a choice that is ultimately up to her.”

In their eyes the only reason she’s not gone scorched Earth is because “she’s convinced there’s still a place for her within the royal family”.

Before signing off the same source also said, “she figures that by showing loyalty or at least keeping her mouth shut it’s only fair that they cut her a break and at least help her with a path back towards respectability or at the very least a place to live – just like they did with Andrew.”