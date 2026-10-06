Nicole Kidman wants Sandra Bullock to ‘find love again’

Nicole Kidman is playing cupid in Sandra Bullock’s life.

According to Radar Online, Nicole is encouraging her decades-old friend to get back into dating as it’s been years since Sandra’s partner Bryan Randall’s death.

An industry insider revealed to the outlet, "Nicole has absolutely been trying to set Sandra up."

It continued, "Nothing aggressive. She'll mention someone at dinner or quietly suggest a man she thinks Sandra might like. Nicole wants her friend to find love again."

The insiders further highlighted that for Sandra, moving forward doesn’t mean she will leave the past behind, stating, "Sandra isn't sitting home miserable, but she also isn't looking for a replacement for Bryan."

"That relationship was profound. If she dates again, it has to happen naturally," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sandra and Bryan began dating in 2013 and continued their relationship till the photographer’s death in August 2023.

However, the actress adopted her two children, son, Louis Bardo Bullock and daughter, Laila Bullock.

For those unaware, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman met nearly three decades ago during the shoot of the iconic Practical Magic, where they portrayed the Owens sisters. Moreover the pair recently revisited their roles in Practical Magic 2, which was released on September 18, 2026.