Nicole Kidman wants Sandra Bullock to ‘find love again’
Sandra Bullock’s dating life gets Nicole Kidman twist
Nicole Kidman is playing cupid in Sandra Bullock’s life.
According to Radar Online, Nicole is encouraging her decades-old friend to get back into dating as it’s been years since Sandra’s partner Bryan Randall’s death.
An industry insider revealed to the outlet, "Nicole has absolutely been trying to set Sandra up."
It continued, "Nothing aggressive. She'll mention someone at dinner or quietly suggest a man she thinks Sandra might like. Nicole wants her friend to find love again."
The insiders further highlighted that for Sandra, moving forward doesn’t mean she will leave the past behind, stating, "Sandra isn't sitting home miserable, but she also isn't looking for a replacement for Bryan."
"That relationship was profound. If she dates again, it has to happen naturally," they added.
It is pertinent to mention that Sandra and Bryan began dating in 2013 and continued their relationship till the photographer’s death in August 2023.
However, the actress adopted her two children, son, Louis Bardo Bullock and daughter, Laila Bullock.
For those unaware, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman met nearly three decades ago during the shoot of the iconic Practical Magic, where they portrayed the Owens sisters. Moreover the pair recently revisited their roles in Practical Magic 2, which was released on September 18, 2026.
-
Meghan Markle adds 200k followers in weeks as she nears 5 million on Instagram
-
Meghan Markle talks about her first-ever ‘own business’
-
'All's Fair' Season 2 won't premiere on Hulu first: Here's why
-
Dakota Johnson’s parents take aim at MGK’s ‘womanizing’ reputation
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has King Charles’ approval for lawsuit? Truth drops
-
Jeffrey Archer's final text to Piers Morgan was about Earl Spencer feud
-
Prince William pulls the rug away from Beatrice, Eugenie: 'No home'
-
‘Scheming wretch’ Fergie meets Buckingham Palace’s ice wall: ‘Don’t darken our doors again!’
-
Chris Rock reveals when ‘Grown Ups 3’ could arrive on Netflix
-
Sarah Ferguson gives King Charles ‘good reminder’: ‘No one knew Charles Spencers’ book was coming’
-
Sebastian Stan reveals why he rejected offer to star in 'Vampire Diaries'
-
Would Diana have liked exposing Charles? Old conversation with Princess leak