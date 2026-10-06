Chris Rock reveals when ‘Grown Ups 3’ could arrive on Netflix

Grown Ups, a franchise full of madness, has a third installment on the way, and it could hit Netflix in summer 2027.

That is what one of the film series' stars, Chris Rock, revealed while appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

The update comes as the third movie is in production in Turin, Italy, and to match the film's Paris setting, the set has been transformed, with shooting expected to end on October 28.

Several of the original comedy-adventure cast are returning: Adam Sandler as Lenny, Kevin James as Eric, Rock, David Spade, Maya Rudolph, and Salma Hayek are all reprising their roles.

Another surprise entry joins them. Rob Schneider. He skipped Grown Ups 2 but is now returning for the new film.

The other is Rock's very own daughter. Working with her youngest daughter, the actor previously said he was “having a good time."

Meanwhile, Grown Ups kicked off in 2000, with the subsequent instalment arriving in 2001.



Critics, however, weren't fans of the franchise, but both films still became box-office hits.

The Grown Ups 3 synopsis, meanwhile, reads, "Now that their kids are all grown up, the gang is finally free to go on the ultimate adventure."