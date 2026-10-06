‘Scheming wretch’ Fergie meets Buckingham Palace’s ice wall: ‘Don’t darken our doors again!’

Sarah Ferguson has once again found herself in a precarious situation, one that promises a load of struggle, as well as trouble because on the other end of her ‘home coming’ stands Prince William, the future King of England whose better known for his stone cold stance on members who ‘darken’ their doorsteps with scandal or drama.

Insight into this cold war comes straight from a well placed source that spoke to Closer Online.

According to their findings, Fergie has remained tight lipped, and even reconsidered her memoir because, as the source puts it, “she figures that by showing loyalty or at least keeping her mouth shut it’s only fair that they cut her a break and at least help her with a path back towards respectability or at the very least a place to live – just like they did with Andrew.”

But they warn, “if this doesn’t happen then she’s still got the tell-all up her sleeve, plus other money making ops like reality shows or reinventing herself on social media using her former royal status as the springboard.”

“So she continues to put out these feelers and messages, essentially imploring William and Charles to throw her a bone and pointing out that she doesn’t want to go against the family if she can help it.”

The person who allegedly considers her nothing more than a “scheming wretch” though is Prince William and “for William it’s all so calculated and proof that Sarah is a scheming wretch who mustn’t be allowed to darken their doors ever again,” they’ve even said.

Before concluding they also noted that this is one of the biggest points of contention between William and his father because

“the family is in such a vulnerable state right now, especially with the Charles Spencer fiasco. They don’t need any more enemies, so Sarah may yet get some type of compromise on that basis.”