Jeffrey Archer's final text to Piers Morgan was about Earl Spencer feud
Jeffrey Archer sent a message to British journalist Piers Morgan on Sunday, a day before his death
Journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday shared a screenshot of his last text exchange with Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling British novelist and former politician who died on Monday.
Morgan said the exchange about “Earl Spence saga” took place on Sunday, referring to his ongoing feud with the younger brother of the late Princess Diana on his book “Swan Song”
“Please don’t tell them to pulp my book,” said Jeffrey Archer jokingly in his message to Morgan.
Jeffrey Archer died aged 86 , just one day before his final novel "Adam and Eve" was due to be published.
The confidant of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher lived a life that swung from the heights of luxury and fame to the lows of a two-year stint in prison for perjury over paying a woman for sex.
He sold more than 300 million copies of his books, spent a total of five and a half years on the New York Times bestseller lists and found fans around the world with his pacy thrillers, among them the 1976 debut "Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less" and 1979's mass-selling "Kane & Abel".
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