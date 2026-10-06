Dakota Johnson’s parents take aim at MGK’s ‘womanizing’ reputation

Dakota Johnson’s parents think MGK is “terrible” for their daughter.

After meeting MGK at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sensational wedding the actress has been romantically linked with the controversial rapper. Moreover, her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith are said to be unsettled by the idea of their daughter dating MGK, as per Radar Online.

As a source told the outlet, "Dakota is an extremely independent spirit, so the people in her world know it's futile to meddle or try and micromanage her."

"But for Melanie and Don it's very hard to imagine her fooling around with this guy. He has a terrible reputation for womanizing and seems like the last person she should be hooking up with," they added.

Noting, "It's even more bamboozling to Melanie and Don that Taylor Swift, of all people, is clearly actively encouraging this."

"It's a real head-scratcher to them and to her stepdad, Antonio Banderas, who worry she's making a terrible mistake," the source further revealed.

Another source noted that the romance is nothing serious for Dakota, saying, "It's nothing serious. And while she appreciates people looking out for her, it's irritating to have them passing negative judgment.”

"It's one of the reasons she wanted it to stay under the radar. Everyone, including Taylor, was sworn to secrecy – so it was a bummer that they got caught," they added.