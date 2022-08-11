Prince Harry could ‘pull a Beyoncé’ on explosive tell-all memoir

File Footage

Royal experts warn the Firm of there being a possible ‘impromptu release for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s memoir.



Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross issued this warning during the course of their chat.

The conversation arose one Mr Ross pointed out, “I'm surprised we haven't seen any more details on this.”

Ms Garibaldi chimed in agreement, almost immediately, and poked fun at the couple with the jibe, “It is very surprising. Who knows, maybe they'll pull a Beyoncé and just drop the book and that'll be it.”

This claim comes after it was announced that the Prince finished the necessary edits and writing for his memoir, in the summer.

At the time she explained, “A publishing source told The Sun the manuscript has been finished and gone through all the legal processes', adding that ‘it's done and out of Harry's hands’.”