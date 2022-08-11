Aamir Khan says ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ boycott ‘upsets him’

Aamir Khan recently broke his silence on the upcoming release of his much-hyped film Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently broke his silence on the upcoming release of his much-hyped film Laal Singh Chaddha, that is facing the ire of trolls on Twitter.

The Aamir and Kareena Kapoor starrer is the official remake of the Hollywood Oscar-winner Forrest Gump, but the movie is beset with controversies since its inception.

Initially, the movie was stalled for two years due to the pandemic. Later, the film was riddled with backlash on social media as trolls geared up a hate campaign against the film.

When the Rang De Basanti star was recently asked whether these boycott campaigns against his movie make him upset, he replied, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India.”

“In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he added.

The boycott of Aamir’s film has gained traction with 70,000+ tweets.