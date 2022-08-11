Kim So Hyun starring in new romance drama 'Is It Coincidence?'

Kim So Hyun will be appearing as the female lead in the drama Is It A Coincidence? after taking a year-long break.



According to Allkpop a drama official also confirmed that Kim will appear in the upcoming drama.

Is It Coincidence? is a romantic drama of two characters who meet first time in 10 years after high school named Hoo Young and Hong Joo.



The character of Hong Joo, played by Kim, is one who has lost faith in romantic relationships after splitting with her first love, Jun Ho.

The story begins to unfold when Hong Joo coincidentally comes across Jun Ho and Hoo Young.

Song Hyun Wook who is renowned for capturing the detailed emotions of each character, will be directing the drama.

"The drama will begin filming in October", the official promised fans.



Meanwhile, last year with KBS 2TV's drama Kim won over the public's heart.