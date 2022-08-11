 
Netflix surprises 'Selling the Sunset' fans by unveiling its spinoff

By Web Desk
August 11, 2022
Netflix's unveils trailer for new 'Selling the OC': Release date & cast

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Selling the OC, a spinoff of its huge hit real-estate reality series Selling Sunset on August 10.

The movie centres around twin business brothers Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, a real-estate firm, as they launch a second office at Newport beach in Orange County, California.

They aspire to expand their business with the help of 11 real estate agents. Similar to the original series, in  Selling the OC, agents are in a cut-throat competition to sell some of Southern California's most spectacular properties.


Cast list:


  • Brett Oppenheim
  • Jason Oppenheim
  • Alexandra Rose
  •  Alexandra Jarvis
  •  Kayla Cardona
  •  Alexandra Hall
  •  Lauren Brito
  •  Brandi Marshall 
  •  Polly Brindle
  • Gio Helou
  •  Tyler Stanaland
  •  Sean Palmieri
  •  Austin Victoria


Creator:

Adam DiVello is the executive producer of Selling the OC. He also produced the original series and has been a reality series creator for more than 18 years.


Release date:

Netflix has confirmed that season 1 of Selling the OC will release on August 24, 2022.


