‘Single’ Kim Kardashian wants to ‘date’ again after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to date again following her headline making breakup with Pete Davidson after nine months of romance.



An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that despite having “tons of chemistry” with the comedian, 28, the Skims founder, 41, “wanted to be single and date.”

"Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now," the source said.

However, the King of Staten Island actor is upset after the long-distance relationship did not work out for the lovebirds and their initial "spark" has now "faded."

The insider close to Davidson said, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life.”

“Those close to him already want to set him up on dates," the insider added but another source recently spilled to OK! Magazine that Davidson is “begging” Kardashian for “another chance.”

“Pete is fighting to save the relationship. He is begging Kim to give him another chance and has even contacted her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters to ask for their help,” the outlet shared.