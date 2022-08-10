Beyoncé thanks Madonna in heartfelt note after release of ‘Break My Soul’ remix

Beyoncé is thanking Madonna in the most adorable way for their iconic collaborator in The Queens Remix of Break My Soul.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Partition singer, 40, posted a picture of a heartfelt thank you note and a bouquet of flowers to Madonna.
She wrote, “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”
The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”
Madonna thanked Queen B for the gift, writing, "thank you!! from one to another . I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce .”
Just a week ago, Beyoncé released the latest remix of Break My Soul, the lead single from her seventh studio album Renaissance.
The latest song pays tribute to legendary Black female artists including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.
