 
close
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

TWICE's Nayeon's music video for 'POP!' crosses 100 million views

TWICE's Nayeon's music video for new solo debut track 'Pop!' crosses 100 million views on Youtube

By Web Desk
August 10, 2022
TWICEs Nayeons music video for POP! crosses 100 million views
TWICE's Nayeon's music video for 'POP!' crosses 100 million views

TWICE's Nayeon comes under the limelight after her new solo debut track   POP! becomes a hit.

The TWICE girl's latest music video was released for her new solo debut track, POP! surpassed 100 million views on Youtube on August 10 at approximately 11:40 a.m. KST.

TWICEs Nayeons music video for POP! crosses 100 million views

As reported by allkpop, the band's agency JYP revealed the news to the fans by sharing a congratulatory poster online.

The track came out on June 24 at 1 p.m KST, and after one month, 16 days, and 23 hours of its release, the video achieved a milestone.

Although the group has 20 music videos that have marked 100 million views and above, the fun and refreshing track POP!'s music video becomes the first solo debut track by a TWICE member to surpass this many views.