TWICE's Nayeon's music video for 'POP!' crosses 100 million views

TWICE's Nayeon comes under the limelight after her new solo debut track POP! becomes a hit.
The TWICE girl's latest music video was released for her new solo debut track, POP! surpassed 100 million views on Youtube on August 10 at approximately 11:40 a.m. KST.
As reported by allkpop, the band's agency JYP revealed the news to the fans by sharing a congratulatory poster online.
The track came out on June 24 at 1 p.m KST, and after one month, 16 days, and 23 hours of its release, the video achieved a milestone.
Although the group has 20 music videos that have marked 100 million views and above, the fun and refreshing track POP!'s music video becomes the first solo debut track by a TWICE member to surpass this many views.
