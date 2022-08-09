 
Tuesday August 09, 2022
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with sizzling appearance while heading to dance studio

It’s unclear why Lopez was at the studio. She released the album Marry Me for her movie of the same name back in February

By Web Desk
August 09, 2022

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her glamourous presence while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Marry Me, actor, 53, was looking like a bombshell in tie-dyed sweatpants and a matching sweater with swirls pulling focus to the center of her chest.

The singer-songwriter looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore her light brown hair back behind her head in a thick bun., putting her incredible curves on display while carrying a green leather handbag.

Lopez’s sizzling appearance stunned every passer-by as she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the stylish attire she opted for the outing.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

To enhance her looks, the New York native wore a pair of pink sunglasses.

However, Lopez turned up the heat with huge hoop earrings and a giant gold watch. She walked in white sneakers with coloured Nike symbols on the sides.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck surprised some fans by announcing they married in a low-key ceremony in mid-July. They married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.