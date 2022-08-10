‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Tom Cruise gears up for interesting new projects, Deets inside

File footage

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies as he collaborates with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for another trio of films after finishing the shoot for Mission: Impossible 8.

As per details, the upcoming projects include a movie-musical Cruise has long craved, a new action franchise, and also a spin-off of Tropic Thunder’s character Les Grossman.

According to Deadline, the Vanilla Sky star has “long been interested in doing a musical.” Rumors are making rounds that the movie-musical will star Cruise co-starring Lady Gaga, who performed the Berlin-esque anthem Hold My Hand for the high-flying action Maverick.

Meanwhile, Cruise and McQuarrie are shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, as the War of the Worlds actor was clicked recently in the UK's Lake District performing another death-defying M:I stunt, called "speed flying".

Mission: Impossible 7 hits theatre screens in the US on July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible 8 is slated to release on June 28, 2024.