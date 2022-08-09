Camila Cabello paints the town red with her seemingly confirmed boyfriend: Photos

Camila Cabello seemingly confirmed she is dating Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch as the couple stepped out on a coffee date in Los Angeles over the weekend.



Reportedly, this is her first relationship since her split from pop-star Shawn Mendes in November 2021.

In the photos snapped by paparazzi, the Havana hit-maker was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the 31-year-old while she also gave a peck to the new boyfriend.

Camila looked pretty in a long floral-print blue dress while dating app founder kept his look simple as he donned a white T-shirt and dark green shorts.

Interestingly, the new couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company and could not stop smiling at each other.