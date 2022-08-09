John Travolta, Priyanka Chopra and Hugh Jackman pay homage to iconic Olivia Newton-John

Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John’s death recently left celebrities devastated as they paid their homage following the sad news.



Olivia, who rose to fame for her role Sandy from the 1978 musical movie Grease, reportedly passed away after lifelong battle with breast cancer on August 8 at her home in Southern California while her husband shared the news of her demise on social media.

Reacting to the late actress’ passing, her Grease co-star John Travolta shared emotional post along with a throwback photo of Olivia on Instagram while he also recalled her “impact in his life”.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he wrote in the caption.

John continued, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Concluding the note, the actor signed off with “Your Danny, your John!” referring to his character from their hit musical movie.

Meanwhile, Global star Priyanka Chopra also turned to IG story, where she posted a photo of her famous character from Grease, penned, “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on.”



Australian actor Hugh Jackman also shared heartfelt post on IG, alongside a throwback photo of the two together.

He confessed in the caption that Olivia was his “first crush” and added, “One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open-heart, generous and funny.”



