Monday August 08, 2022
Justin Bieber apology to unknown man wins hearts of his fans

By Web Desk
August 08, 2022
Justin Bieber apologized to a man for what he said his inappropriate comment on his social media page.

Without sharing his name, the singer said, "For some reason I commented on some guy's page, "sad existence" because he was doing something I thought was dumb."

He added, "Not quite sure why I felt the need to wrote that. If he was doing what makes him happy who am I to say anything."

Justin Bieber then apologized to the unnamed man and wrote, "To the dude I wrote it to man I am sorry."

