Sunday August 07, 2022
Upcoming movies to Netflix in September

By Web Desk
August 08, 2022
Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows this September. Read on to finalise your new binge-watch list!

List of Netflix upcoming movies

  • Love in the Villa
  • Ivy & Bean
  • Cobra Kai (Season 5)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 1)
  • DO REVENGE (2022)
  • Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)
  • A Jazzman’s Blues
  • Lou
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  • Blonde
  • Entergalactic
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • End of the Road