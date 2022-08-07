Britney Spears sons 'have decided not seeing her' after Sam Asghari wedding

Britney Spears teenage sons do not wish to reconnect with their mother, says ex- Kevin Federline.
The 40-year-old pop star, who shares Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 with Kevin, has often turned to her social media to speak about the love she holds for her sons.
Spears tied the knot with beau Sam Asghari this year-an event not attended by her children. Speaking to Daily Mail, Federline has now declared that it was in fact her sons' decision to not be at the wedding.
“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” K-Fed said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”
“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” Federline spoke of Spears' conservatorship battle and frequent outbursts on social media.
“It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life," he added.
Thousands react after Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her princess
Jennifer Aniston keeps her like on Johnny Depp's IG post as other celebrities remove their's
Victoria Beckham wished Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice a very happy 50th birthday
An initial analysis of more than 6,600 pages doesn’t seem to do Depp any favors
Khloe Kardashian welcomes her second baby via surrogate, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal